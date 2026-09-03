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Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 9/3/26

Toad joined us as this week’s Pick of the Litter, sharing his journey from a stray with serious health challenges to a loving pup searching for his forever home.
Pick of the Litter: Meet Toad
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This week’s Pick of the Litter introduced us to Toad, a bulldog who was rescued from a local shelter after being found as a stray. He had been in rescue since May 31 and had already overcome significant challenges, including being severely underweight, deformities in all four limbs and breathing difficulties.

Amanda Spotofora, President and Founder of Retired to Rescue, joined us to share Toad’s incredible progress and explain why responsible breeding and proper care are especially important for bulldogs. Despite everything he had been through, Toad was still searching for a special forever home where he could continue to thrive.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru

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