Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 8/6/26

This week on Pick of the Litter, we introduced viewers to Lucy and Pikachu, two lovable cats from The Kitty Mafia Rescue. The Las Vegas-based rescue is dedicated to helping cats and kittens get off the streets and into safe, loving homes while also providing assistance to pet owners facing medical or financial hardships so they can keep their beloved companions.

The organization also rescues sick and injured stray cats, giving them the care they need before matching them with forever families. To learn more about adopting, fostering, volunteering, or supporting The Kitty Mafia Rescue, visit their website or social media pages.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru