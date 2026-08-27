Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 8/27/26

This week’s Pick of the Litter introduces viewers to Las Vegas K9 Crew Rescue, a new local rescue dedicated to helping dogs find safe, loving homes. Founder and President Kristi Cabena joined us alongside volunteer and foster Barbie Santana to talk about the organization, the dogs they help and the growing need for foster families.

The rescue also brought some adorable guests along for the visit, including Patty, a 9-month-old Husky/Shepherd mix, and three 10-week-old puppies. Las Vegas K9 Crew Rescue will also host an adoption event at The Wagging Tail in Summerlin on Saturday, September 12, from noon to 3 p.m.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru