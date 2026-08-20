Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 8/20/26

This week on Pick of the Litter, we met Murphy, a sweet and loving 1-year-old German Shepherd mix with a happy personality and a whole lot of heart. Veterinary Technician Cindy Lauby-Wheat from Henderson Animal Protection Services joined us to tell us more about this special pup and the other animals waiting for loving homes.

Throughout August, Henderson Animal Protection Services is offering 50% off adoption fees for animals six months and older as part of its Clear the Shelters event. To learn more about Murphy and see all the animals available for adoption, visit City of Henderson Adoption Information.

This segment is sponsored for by Centennial Subaru