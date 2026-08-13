Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 8/13/26

Misfit Ranch Executive Director Robert Parker introduced us to Gus, a two-year-old French bulldog mix with plenty of playful energy and a serious love of cuddling. Since moving to the ranch, Gus has settled in beautifully, enjoying exploring the property, birdwatching, and even working on his off-leash training. Gus would do well in a home where he can play, relax, and spend plenty of time with his people. He doesn’t need a ton of exercise, but he will love playing with toys at his forever home.

The organization is also hosting a raffle to raise money for projects around the ranch, including a carpet mill for medium and large breed dogs—a self-propelled treadmill that allows dogs to walk or run at their own pace. Raffle tickets are available through the organization's website and social media.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru