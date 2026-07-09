Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru |7/9/26

It’s time for another Pick of the Litter, and this week Adriane Casolari and Beth McComb from SNARL (Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League) introduce us to Corduroy, a sweet Malinois who has been waiting far too long for his forever family.

Rescued alongside his mother and five siblings after they were abandoned in the desert, Corduroy watched the rest of his family find homes while he continued his journey through foster care and boarding. He’s an affectionate, intelligent dog who thrives with structure, routine, and plenty of one-on-one attention. Corduroy would do best with an adopter experienced with the Malinois breed who can make him part of their everyday life.

SNARL also continues to rely on the community for adopters, foster families, volunteers, and donations to help more animals like Corduroy find the loving homes they deserve.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru