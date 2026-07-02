Pick of the Litter |Centennial Subaru | 7/2/26

It’s time for another Pick of the Litter, and this week foster volunteers Angella Johnson and Bailee Bob Sveen from Kiss My Paws Rescue are bringing along two lovable adoptable dogs: AJ and Garrison.

AJ’s journey started with a fresh start after being found severely matted and in rough shape, but now his sweet, playful personality is shining through. He’s affectionate, energetic, loves cuddles, and gets along great with people and other pets.

Garrison is a two-year-old Poodle mix weighing just under nine pounds and is also ready to find his forever family. You can meet both pups at an adoption event with Pawtastic Friends at Galleria Mall on July 5th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Plus, mark your calendar for their Bingo Fundraiser on August 4th at The Spot LV.