Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 6/18/26

This week’s Pick of the Litter spotlighted Dolla, an affectionate adult Bulldog mix with a playful personality and plenty of love to give. Known for her friendly nature and love of kisses, Dolla is searching for the perfect forever home where she can thrive and share her joyful spirit. Like many rescue pets, she is looking for a family ready to provide patience, care, and plenty of affection.

The segment also highlighted the work of Animal Network and the important role local rescue organizations play in helping animals like Dolla find loving homes. Through adoption programs, fostering, volunteering, and community support, Animal Network continues to make a difference for pets in need across Southern Nevada. Pick of the Litter remains a weekly opportunity to connect deserving animals with families ready to welcome them home.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru