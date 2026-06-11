Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 6/11/26

This week's Pick of the Litter segment shined a spotlight on Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation and one of the deserving dogs, Rory currently looking for a forever home. The organization is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming beagles and other dogs in need throughout the region. Through adoption programs, foster care, and community support, the rescue continues to make a positive impact on the lives of countless animals.

Viewers also learned about ways to support Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation through volunteering, fostering, donations, and participation in upcoming fundraising events. The organization remains committed to giving dogs a second chance while educating the community about responsible pet ownership and animal welfare.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru