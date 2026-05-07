Pick of the Litter | Centennial Subaru | 5/7/26

Meet Betty! She is an adorable 4-year-old white terrier and could be your new best friend! After recovering from a past injury, she’s healthy, happy, and more than ready to find a loving family of her own.You can meet her at Friends for Life Humane Society adoptions events.

Those are happening every weekend from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Petco located at 3577 South Rainbow Blvd and every last Sunday of the month at the PetSmart on Charleston and Decatur.

Friends for Life Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dog rescue serving the las vegas valley and pahrump. They save at-risk dogs from local shelters, providing medical care, spay and neuter services, vaccinations, and microchipping—all while caring for them at their private shelter until they’re ready for a forever home.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru