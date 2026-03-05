Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 3/5/26

It’s time for “Pick of the Litter,” and this week we’re featuring Gordon from Vegas Roots Rescue. This adorable boy is currently up for adoption and ready to find his forever home. Volunteers Ciena Cuellar and Brisa Thomas share that Gordon is great with other dogs, wonderful with kids, and an all-around loving companion who just wants to be part of a family.

The rescue is also serving up some fun with “Dinks for the Dogs,” a pickleball tournament benefiting their lifesaving mission. The event brings the community together for friendly competition on April 12th at Chicken N Pickle in Henderson. Whether you’re looking to adopt, foster, or just support a great cause, this is the perfect way to make a difference — and maybe even find your new best friend.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress