Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 3/5/26

Meet Gordon from Vegas Roots Rescue and learn how you can help pups in need at the upcoming Dinks for the Dogs pickleball tournament. #PaidForContent
Pick of the Litter: Gordon Steals the Show
Posted

It’s time for “Pick of the Litter,” and this week we’re featuring Gordon from Vegas Roots Rescue. This adorable boy is currently up for adoption and ready to find his forever home. Volunteers Ciena Cuellar and Brisa Thomas share that Gordon is great with other dogs, wonderful with kids, and an all-around loving companion who just wants to be part of a family.

The rescue is also serving up some fun with “Dinks for the Dogs,” a pickleball tournament benefiting their lifesaving mission. The event brings the community together for friendly competition on April 12th at Chicken N Pickle in Henderson. Whether you’re looking to adopt, foster, or just support a great cause, this is the perfect way to make a difference — and maybe even find your new best friend. 

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo