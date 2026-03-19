Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 3/19/26

It’s Pick of the Litter time! Hearts Alive Village welcomed us this week to introduce Florence, a 7-year-old Beagle/Retriever mix with a big heart and an even bigger love for cuddles. Director of Operations Amy Clatterbuck shared that Florence is a social, playful pup who enjoys puzzle toys, peanut butter treats, and plenty of attention from anyone willing to give her a snuggle.

Hearts Alive Village is dedicated to finding forever homes for animals like Florence, providing care, love, and support for pets in need throughout the community. With her friendly personality and curious nature, Florence is ready to find a family who will shower her with love and give her the home she deserves. Interested adopters are encouraged to visit Hearts Alive Village to meet her and other adoptable pets.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress