Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 2/5/26

Kingston is a lovable Yorkie–Shih Tzu mix with a huge personality and an even bigger heart. This friendly pup is ready to charm his way into a forever family.
Meet Kingston: The Social Butterfly Ready for a Forever Home
On this week's Pick of the Litter, we met Kingston. Now he may be small in size, but his personality fills the room the moment he walks in. This Terrier/Yorkshire/Yorkie–Shih Tzu mix absolutely adores people and thrives on human companionship.

Whether he’s greeting new friends or soaking up attention, Kingston is happiest when he’s surrounded by love and activity. Volunteers say he makes fast friends wherever he goes and has a natural ability to brighten anyone’s day.

He would do wonderfully in a home where he can be part of the action and receive plenty of affection. If you’re looking for a loyal, social, and endlessly charming companion, Kingston could be the perfect addition to your family.

