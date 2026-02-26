Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 2/26/26

This week on Pick of the Litter, Barb Boyd shares how her local Las Vegas rescue House of Second Chances is stepping up for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens in the area. The group rehabilitates nearly 500 animals each year, giving them the medical care, patience, and love they need before finding forever homes. Right now, their biggest need is foster families, and the rescue provides all supplies.

And then there’s Wilfred. This five-year-old sweetheart lost a leg after being hit by a car, but you’d never know it. He runs, plays, loves walks, and happily chases balls in the backyard. Neutered, vaccinated, microchipped — and waiting nine months with zero applications — Wilfred is more than ready for his second chance.

