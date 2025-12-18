Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 12/18/25

This week on Pick of the Litter, we’re introducing Cheese, a 10-week-old Bully mix puppy available for adoption through Wagging Tails Rescue. Cheese is playful, loves any toy she can get her paws on, and is just as happy to snuggle. She’s expected to grow into a 50-pound lap dog who will happily soak up all the love you have to give. Cheese is one of five puppies from her litter, and all are ready to find loving forever homes — possibly with a holiday stocking waiting just for them.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress