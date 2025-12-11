Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress |12/11/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kitty Mafia Rescue — a Las Vegas nonprofit dedicated to finding loving homes for homeless cats — introduces two purrfect adoptables looking for their forever families.
Meet Mattie and Bugsy — two wonderful cats from Kitty Mafia Rescue waiting for a new home. Kitty Mafia Rescue works tirelessly to save homeless cats and help them find loving families through fostering, spaying/neutering, and adoption.

So if you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these two might just steal your heart. They also need fosters and volunteers to help them continue their work around the valley, so if you can’t take in a cute kitty, maybe you could help to save them with Kitty Mafia.

