Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 11/6/25

Mason is a 2-year-old Labrador Retriever full of energy and love, now in need of a forever home. Many dogs like him end up in rescue due to growing up, behavioral needs, or families facing housing challenges.

Danielle Roth and her team at Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas care for these dogs, giving them a second chance. Mason is currently in foster care and ready to meet his new family.

Learn more about Mason and other adoptable dogs, plus upcoming events like the Holly Jolly Adoption Festival on 11/9 and Golden Hour at Chicken n Pickle on 11/12, at www.retrieverrescuelv.com .

