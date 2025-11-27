Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 11/27/25

Friends for Life Humane Society has been rescuing dogs for years, providing care and finding loving homes for pets of all sizes. Honey is one of the adorable adoptable dogs currently looking for her forever family. You can see all available dogs, including larger breeds that often get less exposure, on their website.

Adoption events are held regularly on weekends, giving families the chance to meet these loving companions in person. Dogs who don’t get adopted right away stay in the care of Friends for Life until the perfect match is found.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Friends for Life also welcomes donations to support their mission of saving dogs’ lives.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress