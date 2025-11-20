Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 11/20/25

Lost and Found Animal Foundation introduces Scarlett, a 2-year, 6-month-old Dutch Shepherd, ready to find an active, loving family. High-energy working breeds like Scarlett thrive with structured activity, social play, and the right dedicated owners.
Scarlett is looking for her perfect match this holiday season! This beautiful Dutch Shepherd is energetic, intelligent, and loves to chase balls and play with other furry friends.

Working-breed dogs like her need families who understand their drive and can provide consistent activity, engagement, and purpose. Lost and Found Animal Foundation also celebrates success stories like Baby, a rescue who’s now a fully trained professional mold detection dog — proof that the right guidance can unlock a dog’s full potential.

Families ready for a loyal, active companion should meet Scarlett today and discover the joy of a life-changing adoption.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress

