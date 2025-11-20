Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 11/20/25

Scarlett is looking for her perfect match this holiday season! This beautiful Dutch Shepherd is energetic, intelligent, and loves to chase balls and play with other furry friends.

Working-breed dogs like her need families who understand their drive and can provide consistent activity, engagement, and purpose. Lost and Found Animal Foundation also celebrates success stories like Baby, a rescue who’s now a fully trained professional mold detection dog — proof that the right guidance can unlock a dog’s full potential.

Families ready for a loyal, active companion should meet Scarlett today and discover the joy of a life-changing adoption.

