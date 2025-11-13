Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 11/13/25

Max Blaustein from The Animal Foundation brings in this week’s Pick of the Litter — an adorable adoptable pup looking for a forever home. Along with showcasing the dog’s personality, Max highlights the shelter’s community support programs, including their free pet food pantry, available to anyone facing financial hardship.

The Animal Foundation recently held an emergency pet food pop-up, helping local families keep their pets fed and at home where they belong.As we head into the holiday season, viewers can also learn about the “Foster for the Holidays” program, giving a shelter pet a cozy temporary home during Thanksgiving and Christmas. Whether you adopt, foster, or simply spread the word, every bit of support helps these animals find the love they deserve.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress