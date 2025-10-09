Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 10/9/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter features Zeke from Hearts Alive Village and highlights the launch of the Alexis Project, offering low-cost spay and neuter services for pit bull–type dogs.
Pick of the Litter: Meet Zeke & Support the Alexis Project
Hearts Alive Village is back with this week’s Pick of the Litter, introducing Zeke, a lovable dog looking for his forever home. Zeke is ready to bring joy, cuddles, and playful energy to the right family.

In addition to showcasing Zeke, Hearts Alive Rescue is launching the Alexis Project — a new program aimed at providing low-cost spay and neuter services specifically for pit bull–type dogs. This initiative helps owners care for their pets while supporting responsible pet ownership and reducing overpopulation. Interested families can meet Zeke, learn more about the Alexis Project, and explore adoption opportunities through Hearts Alive Village.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress

