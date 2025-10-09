Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 10/9/25

Hearts Alive Village is back with this week’s Pick of the Litter, introducing Zeke, a lovable dog looking for his forever home. Zeke is ready to bring joy, cuddles, and playful energy to the right family.

In addition to showcasing Zeke, Hearts Alive Rescue is launching the Alexis Project — a new program aimed at providing low-cost spay and neuter services specifically for pit bull–type dogs. This initiative helps owners care for their pets while supporting responsible pet ownership and reducing overpopulation. Interested families can meet Zeke, learn more about the Alexis Project, and explore adoption opportunities through Hearts Alive Village.

