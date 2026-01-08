Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 1/8/26

Say hello to Crow, a handsome Belgian Malinois who might just steal your heart. Misfit Ranch Executive Director Robert Parker explains that Crow is a perfect first-time Malinois — smart, affectionate, and eager to learn.

Viewers are invited to meet Crow in person at an upcoming Meet and Greet event at the Dog Supplies Outlet in the Green Valley Plaza. Misfit Ranch stands out by carefully matching dogs with the right families and offering support beyond adoption.

If you’re looking to add a loyal companion to your life, Crow could be the one!

