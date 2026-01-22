Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 1/22/26

Looking for a furry friend? Animal Network introduces Puck, a lovable, playful pit bull mix ready to bring joy to a forever home.
Meet Puck, a smart and affectionate adult pit bull mix from Animal Network! This friendly guy is house-trained, loves cuddling on the couch, and thrives on playtime with his humans.

A big boy with a big heart; Puck’s loyal, loving personality makes him the perfect companion for active families or anyone looking for a devoted buddy. His short black-and-white coat adds to his charm, making him as stylish as he is sweet.

If you’re ready to add love, laughter, and a little mischief to your life, Puck is waiting for you!

