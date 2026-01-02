Pick of the Litter | Best Mattress | 1/2/26

This week on Pick of the Litter, Elliott and Jessica welcomed Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation to share the incredible work they do helping beagles in need across the community. The team also brought along a sweet dog currently available for adoption, giving viewers a chance to see just how life-changing rescue can be.

From rescuing and rehabilitating beagles to matching them with loving families, Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation continues to make a meaningful impact in Southern Nevada. Pick of the Litter, sponsored by Best Mattress, reminds us that sometimes the perfect companion is just one adoption away.

