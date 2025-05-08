Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 5/8/25

Say hello to Odele! This 7-year-old Boston Terrier is looking for her forever home and she’s as sweet as they come. She’s featured in this week’s Pick of the Litter segment, in partnership with Best Mattress and our friends at Hearts Alive Village.

Alongside Odele, we also got the scoop on the new Spay and Neuter Clinic opening May 20th—helping make vital pet care more accessible. Hearts Alive Village also offers a low-cost vet clinic and a community food bank to keep pets in loving homes.

From wagging tails to real community impact, this organization is doing big things for local animals—and families!

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress