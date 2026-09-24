Pick of the Litter | 9/24/26

This week’s Pick Of The Litter introduces us to Friends For Life Humane Society, a dog rescue serving the Las Vegas Valley and Pahrump. Volunteers Clay Buys and Craig Brosnan joined us with two dogs looking for forever homes: Benji, a one-year-old Cocker Spaniel mix, and Turtle, an 11-month-old Terrier mix puppy. The rescue takes in at-risk dogs from local shelters and provides veterinary care, vaccinations, spay or neuter services and microchipping before matching them with families.

Friends For Life holds weekend adoption events at Petco, 3577 S. Rainbow Blvd., near Spring Mountain, and on the last Sunday of each month at PetSmart, 1261 S. Decatur Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Some larger dogs from Pahrump aren't able to attend weekly events, but meet-and-greets can be arranged by calling 702-629-8945 or 702-629-9842. The rescue also needs donations for medical care, including treatment for Lion, a five-pound Pomeranian with a broken back and heart murmur.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru