Pick Of The Litter | 9/17/26

This week’s Pick Of The Litter is Potato, a gigantic, squishy chunk with a serious talent for cuddling, napping and soaking up the sunshine! The Animal Foundation’s Communications Manager Kelsey Pizzi joined us to introduce this gentle girl and share what she’s like in a foster home. Potato is housebroken, walks beautifully on leash, loves to relax and has proven to be great with cats.

If Potato sounds like your kind of couch companion, The Animal Foundation can help you learn more about her adoption. And if you’re looking for any adoptable pet, mark your calendar for Find Your One on Saturday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 655 North Mojave Road. All adoptable shelter animals will have their adoption fees waived — including puppies and kittens!

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru