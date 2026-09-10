Pick Of The Litter | 9/10/26

This week’s Pick Of The Litter introduced us to two lovable dogs looking for their forever homes through House of Sec Chances Animal Rescue. Barb Boyd, Director of Rescue, and foster mom Renee Robinson joined us to introduce Willow and Flopsey Flynn and share what makes each of them special.

Willow is a two-year-old spayed terrier-Chihuahua mix who loves people and wants to be the queen of the party. She does well around other dogs in public but needs to be the only dog in her home. Flopsey Flynn is a seven-year-old neutered mixed breed who bonds quickly with people and loves everyone he meets. Both are ready to find families who will give them the love and attention they deserve.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru