Pick of the Litter | 7/30/26

This week's Pick of the Litter introduces some very special guests - adorable pot-bellied piglets rescued from a neglect case in the Las Vegas valley. Janice Ridondo, founder of Windy's Ranch & Rescue, joined us to share how the nonprofit sanctuary stepped in after local authorities rescued several animals from unsafe conditions and needed a safe place for the pigs to recover. We learned about the piglets' journey, the care they are receiving, and how Windy's Ranch & Rescue provides a second chance for animals in need. The segment also highlights ways the community can support the rescue through donations, volunteering, and giving deserving animals a loving forever home.



This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru