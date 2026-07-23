Pick of the Litter | 7/23/26

It's time for another Pick of the Litter! Team members Ciena Cuellar and Margo Nilles from Vegas Roots Rescue joined us with some adorable adoptable puppies searching for loving forever homes. These playful pups are described as affectionate, social, and great with kids and other dogs, making them wonderful companions for a variety of families. We'll also learn more about the rescue's mission, upcoming adoption events, and how the community can help through fostering, volunteering, donating, or adopting. If you've been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, this may be the perfect opportunity to meet your new best friend.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru