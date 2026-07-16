Pick of the Litter | 7-16-26

It's time for another Pick of the Litter, and this week Leona Grim from Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions introduces us to Lolis and her adorable kittens—Cove, Dune, Riptide, and Solstice. Kitten season is in full swing, with pregnant cats and newborn litters arriving at the adoption center almost daily, making this one of the busiest times of the year for the rescue. Donations are urgently needed to help provide food, medical care, and supplies for these growing families. Homeward Bound also reminds potential adopters not to overlook the wonderful adult cats waiting for loving homes. Whether you're ready to adopt, foster, or donate, every bit of support helps give cats of all ages a brighter future.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru