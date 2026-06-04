Pick of the Litter | 6/4/26

It’s time for another Pick of the Litter, and this week we’re introducing viewers to Happy, a lovable adoptable pet currently searching for a forever family. Amy Joshua, Dog Coordinator for Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, joined us to share Happy’s story, personality, and what makes this special animal a great companion for the right home.

We'll also learn more about the important work Las Vegas Valley Humane Society does to help rescue, care for, and rehome animals throughout Southern Nevada. Whether you're actively looking to adopt or simply want to support local animal welfare efforts, this segment is a great reminder of the many wonderful pets waiting for a second chance and a loving family.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru