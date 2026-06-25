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Pick of the Litter | 6/25/26

This week on Pick of the Litter, we meet Flower and Franklin — a bonded pair looking for their forever home after nearly a year of waiting.
Pick Of The Litter: Meet Flower And Franklin
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This week on Pick of the Litter, we’re introducing you to Flower and Franklin, two lovable pups from Vegas Pet Rescue Project who are hoping to find a forever home together.

Flower, 7, is playful, energetic, and always ready for fetch, while 4-year-old Franklin is the sweet, cuddly one who loves staying close to his people. They’re both house-trained, great in the car, love walks and adventures, and are friendly with everyone they meet.

Franklin does have a history of seizures, but he’s been doing great on affordable daily medication and has been seizure-free for months. Because they’re a bonded pair, they’re looking for a family willing to open their hearts and home to both.

Plus, VPRP has upcoming adoption events, including a Tractor Supply adoption event and the 3rd Annual Pickleball Pawlooza.

This segment is sponsored by Centennial Subaru

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