Pick of the Litter | 5/28/26

This week’s Pick of the Litter segment welcomes Jodi Codol, Vice President of the rescue, along with volunteer Ashley Codol to talk about the organization’s mission of helping dogs in need find loving homes. The spotlight pup is Muffin, an adorable 1-year-old Chihuahua with a big personality packed into a tiny frame.

The pair shared more about the rescue’s work, the importance of pet adoption, and how local families can help support animals waiting for their forever homes. Muffin and other rescue dogs are searching for caring adopters who can give them a safe and happy future. The weekly feature continues to connect Southern Nevada animal lovers with deserving pets looking for a second chance.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru