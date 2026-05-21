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Pick of the Litter | 5/21/26

Paws Patrol LV joins us to talk about their expansion into a new adoptions department and their continued mission to rescue and rehome animals in need. #PaidForContent
Pick of the Litter: Paws Patrol LV Expands Rescue Efforts and Adoption Program
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Paws Patrol LV originally began as a K9 search and rescue team focused on helping lost, stray, and at-risk animals throughout the Las Vegas community. Now they’ve a full adoption department. Since launching its adoption program, Paws Patrol LV has continued expanding its foster-based rescue efforts to help even more animals in need. 

Event Coordinators, Field Rescuers, and Fosters Crystal Lajda and Carlos Herrera shared how the team is building a stronger safety net for vulnerable animals while connecting loving families with their future companions, and introduced us to adorable dogs Presley and Simba.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru

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