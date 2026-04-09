Pick of the Litter | 4/9/26

This week’s Pick of the Litter shines a spotlight on Pawsitive Difference and two unforgettable furry friends. Bear, a tiny Pomeranian with a big personality, is as fluffy as they come and loves being the center of attention. Alongside him is Nicole, a one-year-old German Shepherd full of energy, intelligence, and loyalty—she’s the perfect companion for an active home ready for adventure.

Both pups are looking for loving forever families who can give them the care and attention they deserve. Whether you’re drawn to Bear’s cuddly charm or Nicole’s playful spirit, adopting a rescue not only changes their life—it changes yours too. Pawsitive Difference continues to do incredible work connecting pets with people, and these two are ready to be your next best friend.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress