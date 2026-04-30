Pick Of The Litter | 4/30/26

This week’s Pick of the Litter introduces Xena, a 9-month-old female German Shepherd who’s ready to find her forever home. Her adoption would not only change her life, but also open up a foster space to help save another dog in need—something rescues rely on every day.

The organization is also calling on the community for support, especially for fosters willing to take in larger breeds. As a donation-based rescue, every bit of help—from fostering and volunteering to donating—goes directly toward covering vet bills, emergencies, and giving more dogs a second chance.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress