Pick of the Litter | 4/23/26

Brownie, a 6-month-old Jindo mix, is stealing hearts and looking for her forever home. Retriever Rescue Las Vegas founder Danielle Roth joins alongside volunteer Ben Jenkins, who’s bringing Brownie in studio, to highlight the growing need for pet adoptions - with shelters seeing more dogs than ever before.

The rescue is also hosting two special events. On April 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tesla on East Sahara Avenue, where attendees can meet a variety of adoptable dogs. The event will also showcase Tesla’s “Dog Mode,” and then on Monday April 27th, you can try your hand at meeting a dog and Moonwalking like Michael Jackson, as they visit The Orleans from 6p.m.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress