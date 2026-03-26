Pick of the Litter | 3/26/26

In this week’s Pick of the Litter, Amanda Spotofora, President and Founder of Retired To Rescue, introduced us to Amarena—a 4.5-month-old pittie/shepherd mix with a heart full of love. As the last of her litter still waiting for a home, Amarena is hoping to find either a foster family or her forever home soon.

Amanda shared Amarena’s journey and reminded viewers that rescues are there to support families every step of the way. She also promotes the upcoming Jeep Go Topless Day at Silverton Casino, on May 16th, that will be raising money for Retired To Rescue and other local worthwhile causes.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress