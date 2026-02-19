Pick of the Litter | 2/19/26

It’s time for Pick of the Litter, and Homeward Bound is celebrating an incredible milestone. Operations Manager Mackenzie Dean shares that 2025 was their most successful year ever, breaking nearly every lifesaving record thanks to strong community support. Because local families stepped up to foster, adopt, and donate, more cats were helped than ever before.

As they head into 2026, the need for rescue isn’t slowing down, and neither is Homeward Bound. This week’s featured kittens are Sleepy and Doc from the adorable “7 Dwarves” litter — and while the rest of their siblings have already been adopted, these two sweet boys are still waiting for their happily ever after.

