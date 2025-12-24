Pick of the Litter | 12/24/25

Our weekly Pick of the Litter segment shines a spotlight on local animal rescues and the pets who need them most.

This week, Jodi and Ashley Codol joined us in-studio representing Path to Furever Home, bringing along Shy Girl and Geyser, a bonded pair whose connection is impossible to miss. They shared what makes these two dogs so special, from their complementary personalities to the comfort they bring each other every day.

As with all bonded pairs, Shy Girl and Geyser are happiest when they stay together and would thrive in a home ready to welcome both.

Pick of the Litter continues to highlight the life-changing impact of adoption and the rescues making it possible.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress