Pick of the Litter | 10/1/26

This week's Pick of the Litter is Nala, a sweet and affectionate 2-year-old rescue dog from Pawsitive Difference Pet Rescue! Weighing 50 pounds, Nala can be shy when meeting new people, but with patience and love, her gentle, playful personality shines through. She's looking for a quiet, adults-only home where she can be the only pet, preferably with a single owner. This adventurous girl also loves to jump and climb, so a securely fenced yard is essential.

Adoption counselor and trainer Melina Morelli and lead cat volunteer Rogile Garcia joined us to introduce Nala and share more about the rescue's other adoptable dogs, weekend adoption events and growing cat program. Pawsitive Difference also needs foster families, volunteers to help in its cat room and donations to continue giving animals a second chance.

This segment is paid for by Centennial Subaru