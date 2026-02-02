Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pick It Up Las Vegas | 2/2/26

Pick It Up Las Vegas is working to shift community culture through cleanup efforts that focus on compassion, connection, and real change.
Pick It Up Las Vegas: Creating Change One Cleanup at a Time
Pick It Up Las Vegas is more than a cleanup initiative—it’s a movement focused on restoring pride in local neighborhoods while building human connection. Founder Austin Wyrick leads community-driven cleanup efforts that bring residents together and encourage a shift in how people care for shared spaces. The organization also works to change conversations around the unhoused, creating opportunities to meet individuals where they are and foster understanding.

Despite limited support from local waste management companies, volunteers continue showing up to make a visible difference. Through action, empathy, and consistency, Pick It Up Las Vegas is proving that small efforts can spark lasting community change.

