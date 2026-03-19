Philips Sonicare | 3/19/26

World Oral Health Day on March 20 is shining a spotlight on the importance of strong daily dental care habits—especially at night. Cosmetic dentist Dr. Sharon Huang joined us to discuss new research suggesting manual brushing alone may not always be enough to effectively remove harmful bacteria that builds up throughout the day.

Experts say nighttime oral care is especially important because bacteria can grow more rapidly while we sleep. Dr. Huang shared insights into how oral health connects to overall health and why improving brushing routines can make a big difference.

She also highlighted “The Night Switch,” a World Oral Health Day experience designed to help people rethink their nighttime dental routine and adopt simple habits that can lead to healthier smiles.

This segment is paid for by Philips Sonicare