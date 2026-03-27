Phenomenal Womxn Poetry Festival | 3/27/26

A vibrant celebration of creativity and community is coming to Las Vegas as Spotlight Poetry presents the Phenomenal Womxn Poetry Festival. Founder and Festival Director Elle Hope, alongside Director of Operations Alaina Noelle, are bringing together voices from across the region for a three-day literary arts experience designed to uplift women and femme-identifying poets.

Taking place March 26 through 28, the festival features workshops, panel discussions, open mics, and a major highlight—the first-ever regional all-womxn poetry slam. Hosted at multiple downtown and Arts District venues, the event builds toward a powerful finale where one standout poet will earn $3,000 and the title of Grand Champion, celebrating the impact and brilliance of womxn’s voices.

