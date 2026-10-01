PetVetAI LLC | 10/1/26

What if your phone could help you keep a closer eye on your pet's health? PetVetAI founder Alexa Elliot joined us to introduce an AI-assisted animal wellness platform inspired by her beloved dog, Sparty, who struggled with seizures. Using smartphone photos, short videos and compatible Ring cameras, the technology helps pet owners observe visible changes in their animals. Viewers can try one complimentary health and wellness scan and one digestive scan.

PetVetAI is also expanding its technology to Arabian horses at the free-to-attend GCAT conference at Resorts World Las Vegas. Alexa shares how the platform could support horses, cattle and other animals, along with the company's plans for connected-home technology and responsible animal-wellness research. Through its community giveback program, participating subscriptions contribute 3% to support animal rescues, adoption organizations and veterinarians helping pet owners in need.

This segment is paid for by PetVetAI LLC