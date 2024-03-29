Petco| 3/29/24

As many households welcomed furry friends during the pandemic, the needs of these beloved companions are changing.

With nearly one in five American households adopting pets, ensuring their ongoing health and happiness is a top priority.

Kathy Buccio, a seasoned lifestyle expert and devoted pet parent, shares essential insights into maintaining pet wellness as they age, emphasizing the importance of regular veterinary check-ups and offering practical tips to optimize pet care without breaking the bank.

This segment is paid for by Petco