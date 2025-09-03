Perez's Picks | 9/3/25

This month on Perez’s Picks, entertainment blogger Perez Hilton is back with the inside scoop on Hollywood and the Las Vegas scene. Perez shares the latest on his recent court appearance connected to the “It Ends With Us” saga and discusses his headline-making showdown with Blake Lively. Fans won’t want to miss the juicy updates and behind-the-scenes stories from Hollywood’s hottest happenings.

But it’s not all drama—Perez also highlights fun local experiences perfect for families and friends, including a lip sync showdown, the Friends Experience, Nathan Burton’s magic at FlyOver, and more. Plus, he gives a sneak peek at the new season coming to Majestic Repertory Theater.