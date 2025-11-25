Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Perez’s Picks | 11/25/25

Perez Hilton brings you the inside scoop on the hottest celebrity sightings, exclusive events, and can’t-miss spots in Las Vegas.
Perez’s Picks: Vegas Hotspots & Celebrity Buzz
Posted

This month, Perez Hilton is spilling the tea on who’s turning heads in Las Vegas and where the action is happening.

Discover the newest celebrity hangouts, exclusive rooftop lounges, and eateries that everyone’s talking about. Perez also shares insider tips on the city’s must-see attractions, from dazzling shows to hidden gems, so you can experience Vegas like a VIP.

Whether you’re hunting for the latest A-lister sightings or planning a weekend of unforgettable adventures, Perez’s Picks is your ultimate guide to living the high-life in Sin City.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo