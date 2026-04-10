Penalty Box Confessions | 4/10/26

What happens when professional hockey players trade the ice for a confessional? You get Penalty Box Confessional, a special series where players from the Vegas Golden Knights sit down with Elliott and Jessica to share the stories fans rarely get to hear.

From funny locker room mishaps to embarrassing moments on and off the ice, and even a few surprising revelations, nothing is off limits. The conversations are lighthearted, candid, and full of personality—giving fans a chance to see their favorite players in a completely different way. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the human side of hockey, and the only place you’ll catch these stories is right here on Morning Blend.

